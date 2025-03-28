Dazzle Like Bollywood stars this Eid—Must-try festive styles!

Eid is all about celebrations, delicious food, and, of course, flaunting your best ethnic fashion! This year, Bollywood’s leading ladies have set the bar high with their jaw-dropping festive looks. Whether you love heavy embroidery, delicate pastels, or effortless elegance, these Bollywood divas have all the inspiration you need to ace your Eid wardrobe.

Madhuri Dixit

If there’s one person who can make traditional fashion look regal, it’s Madhuri Dixit. She stuns in a deep burgundy velvet ensemble with intricate golden details along the neckline and border. Keeping her jewelry minimal yet royal, she proves that understated glam never goes out of style.

Diana Penty

Diana Penty embraces the beauty of Pakistani-style outfits with a gorgeously detailed ensemble featuring intricate motifs. She ties her hair in a sleek bun, wears elegant drop earrings, and lets the outfit speak for itself. Simple, sophisticated, and oh-so-chic!

Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri gives the classic Anarkali a bold twist, pairing a soft lilac suit with a deep purple velvet dupatta. Her choice of heavy drop earrings adds just the right amount of bling, proving that contrasting colors can create a head-turning look.

Nimrat Kaur

Looking for a fuss-free yet striking outfit? Take cues from Nimrat Kaur, who dazzles in a mustard yellow Anarkali set. Adorning her hair with fresh gajras and opting for statement jewelry, she channels a timeless festive charm.

Radhikka Madan

Radhikka Madan embraces the ethereal side of Eid fashion in a pastel gharara with delicate embellishments. She pairs her look with kundan jewelry and fresh, dewy makeup—perfect for that glowing Bollywood “Eid ka chand” moment!

Pratibha Ranta

Not a fan of over-the-top glam? Pratibha Ranta proves that minimalism can be just as striking. Her soft tissue ensemble, adorned with delicate embroidery, is an elegant dream. Paired with dainty jewelry, this look redefines festive simplicity.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde embraces the timeless charm of mirror work with a loose-fitted kurta set. The detailed embellishments on the neckline and sleeves add just the right amount of sparkle, while her sleek bun and heavy drop earrings complete the look with effortless grace.

Chitrangda Singh

For those who love rich, earthy tones, Chitrangda Singh’s green kurta set is the ultimate inspiration. Featuring golden embroidery and a netted dupatta, she keeps her jewelry understated, letting the outfit’s elegance shine through.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor blends contemporary and traditional in a pastel peach kurta set. She keeps accessories minimal, pairing the look with comfortable mojaris. If effortless elegance is your vibe, this one’s for you!

Alaya F

Alaya F brings a fresh spin to festive wear with a printed kurta, proving that comfort and style go hand in hand. Her oxidized jewelry adds an edgy, bohemian touch—ideal for those who like to keep it casual yet fashionable.

Divya Khossla

Divya Khossla exudes regality in a light blue Anarkali, featuring golden borders and floral patterns. She lets the outfit shine by keeping her jewelry minimal—subtle yet impactful.

Mithila Palkar

Bright and bold, Mithila Palkar looks radiant in a vibrant pink kurta set, beautifully paired with an ombre dupatta. She elevates her look with statement jhumkas and traditional mojaris—festive fashion at its finest!

Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya Jaiswal turns heads in a heavily embroidered red ensemble with flared pants. Keeping her jewelry simple, she allows the rich detailing of her outfit to take center stage.

Saiee Manjrekar

Looking for a bold yet elegant look? Saiee Manjrekar stuns in a bright purple outfit adorned with silver embellishments. Her chunky oxidized earrings bring a touch of glam, making her look both vibrant and stylish.

Ahsaas Channa

Ahsaas Channa embraces soft femininity in a cream-colored sharara with delicate floral patterns. With no jewelry in sight, she proves that sometimes, less really is more.

From velvet to pastels, embroidery to mirror work, Bollywood fashionistas have given us endless inspiration to shine this Eid. So, which celeb look will you be recreating this festive season?