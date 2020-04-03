Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 was receiving a tremendous response at the box office but abruptly, stopped running on the screens due to the theatres shutting down as a preventive measure to curb the spread of COVID-19. The film charted a massive 102 crores at the box office and even on the last day, it minted a good collection of Rs 6.5 Crore.

Tiger Shroff has been riding high on the success of his recent release and also, on the love he has been receiving from the audience especially for his action skills. Always holding his own, Shroff’s films have done immensely well even at the box office, WAR (2019) and his last release Baaghi 3 as two back to back successes.

The third installment of Baaghi franchise, Baaghi 3 opened to massive numbers but the current coronavirus situation saw the country take some unprecedented and preventive measures like shutting down movie theatres, which also affected the lifetime collections of the actor.

As the entire country is under a lockdown till April 14, Tiger tells us how he is utilising this time and shares, “I have been doing home workouts, spending time with my loved ones and trying to use social media to help spread whatever awareness and genuine information that I can”.

Tiger Shroff has made his mark in the industry as ‘The Youngest Action Superstar’ and has given promising performances one after the other. Baaghi 3 opened phenomenally well at the box office and because the highest box office opener of 2020.

In just a short span of six years, Tiger already has a fleet of successful franchises to his credit which makes him highly bankable. However, talking about- pressure or no pressure? He says, “When people look up to you for the work you do, it is important to be mindful of your actions. If your conscience is in the right place then you wouldn’t have to constantly worry about being right. At the same time, these expectations from my fans are a motivation to keep working harder”.

Baaghi 3 is the highest day one earner of the year so far but bore the brunt of the wide shut down due to the pandemic. Telling us his reaction to this entire scenario, he shares how considering the crisis we are going through, it got enough love and for me, the safety of his fans was a bigger priority.

“I feel blessed and grateful that the film was accepted and loved by the masses and audiences,” Shroff tells us. “Considering we were and still are going through a world crisis, our audiences came out in large numbers until the theatres shut down. That really got me overwhelmed with their love for our film, but honestly at that point, for me, the safety of our citizens was my primary thought. I couldn’t think or process anything of the film’s box office because the virus was spreading all over and the film in my head had already taken a back seat as it was important that people stayed indoors and were safe”.

However, he also adds, “I am half disappointed because our hardwork couldn’t reach its potential. However, I am satisfied because the bigger picture is the safety of our people and the government has made amazing decisions to follow that through. Let’s see, once the situation settles, perhaps we may re-release.”

Over the years, Tiger has created a niche for himself as the youngest action star. The actor is also the only actor from his generation to have a franchise under his belt. The third and latest installment of Baaghi sees Tiger perform action unlike ever seen before in Bollywood.

Tiger is currently basking in the success of Baaghi 3 and is all set to shoot for his next film Heropanti 2 releasing on 16th July 2021.