Singham Again set for diwali release with surprise cameo

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has quelled speculations about a potential delay in the release of his highly anticipated film, ‘Singham Again’. Fans can now breathe a sigh of relief, as the action thriller is officially set to hit theaters this Diwali.

In a post on his Instagram account, Shetty addressed the swirling rumors suggesting that the release might be postponed. “’Singham 3′ will roar only on Diwali,” he declared, putting an end to the uncertainty. Alongside his announcement, he shared an exciting video from the film’s set, teasing viewers with an exhilarating action scene involving cars.

The video not only showcased Shetty directing intense action sequences but also hinted at a special cameo that fans are eagerly anticipating. His caption read, “SINGHAM is incomplete without this HERO… ISS DIWALI Scorpio aayegi bhi, Ghumegi bhi, LEKIN ENTRY KISI AUR KI HOGI…” This has left fans buzzing with curiosity about who will be making a grand entrance in the iconic Scorpio vehicle.

The speculation surrounding the cameo has ignited a flurry of comments on social media. One user expressed excitement, commenting, “Blockbuster loading,” while another questioned, “Does Salman have a cameo in the film?” As the anticipation builds, fans are eager to learn more about the surprise element of this film.

‘Singham Again’ promises to be a star-studded affair, featuring a stellar cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. This film marks the third installment in the popular ‘Singham’ franchise, which began with the release of the original film in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj. Its sequel, ‘Singham Returns’, followed in 2014, both of which were significant box office successes.

In addition to the returning favorites, ‘Singham Again’ will introduce Arjun Kapoor as the antagonist, adding further excitement to an already packed cast. As the Diwali release date approaches, fans are gearing up for what Shetty has promised to be another thrilling addition to the beloved franchise. With high stakes and intense action scenes on the horizon, ‘Singham Again’ is shaping up to be a must-watch this festive season.