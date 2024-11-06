‘Singham Again’ gives Rohit Shetty his fastest film to enter the 100-crore club

Rohit Shetty’s latest mega-starrer ‘Singham Again’ gives the filmmaker his fastest film to enter the 100-crore club! Released on November 1, the title clashed with Anees Bazmee’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ led by Kartik Aaryan. With the impressive feat, Rohit Shetty now boasts 10 films that have crossed the 100-crore mark. Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker shared a celebratory post, thanking his loyal fanbase. Meanwhile, other titles helmed by Shetty that have reached this milestone include his Cop Universe films ‘Sooryavanshi,’ ‘Simmba,’ ‘Singham Returns,’ and ‘Singham.’ Other titles include- ‘Golmaal Again,’ ‘Dilwale,’ ‘Chennai Express,’ ‘Bol Bachchan,’ and ‘Golmaal 3.’

Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker shared snippets of his 10 titles that had crossed the 100-crore mark. In the accompanying caption, he wrote, “SINGHAM AGAIN my 10th and fastest 100 cr film. For the past 16 films one thing that has remained constant is your love, thank you for all the support and love, humbled.”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)



Meanwhile, the title has already racked up 230 crores worldwide and 153.75 crores at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk, ‘Singham Again’ amassed 43.5 crores on the first day of its release, domestically. Subsequently, it made 42.5 crores on day 2, 35.75 crores on day 3, and 18 crores on day 4. On its 5th day, the title racked up 14 crores, bringing the domestic total to 153.75 crores.

On the other hand, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ follows closely behind. The domestic five-day total of the horror-comedy stands at 137.5 crores. Meanwhile, the worldwide collection is recorded as 208 crores. It is also imperative to note that ‘Singham Again’ had 60% screen allocation while ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ had only 40%. The screen space is also a major player in deciding the box office numbers of the titles.

‘Singham Again’ is the fifth title under Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe and the third ‘Singham’ film. Meanwhile, the first instalment of the ‘Singham’ series, racked up 141 crores against a budget of 40 crores. The second film, ‘Singham Returns’ followed in its footsteps and amassed 216 crores against its development budget of 105 crores. The film emerged as one of the highest-grossing titles of 2014. Reportedly, ‘Singham Again’ has been developed with a budget of around 375 crores.

Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran joins Kareena Kapoor for Meghna Gulzar’s next

The film boasts an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Arjun Kapoor. It stars Ranveer and Akshay appearing as their characters in ‘Simbba’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’ respectively. Inspired by the legend of Ramayana, ‘Singham Again’ is a quintessential Rohit Shetty flick.