Hailed as the ‘silent find of the year’ who is breaking stereotypes with his talent, Siddhant Chaturvedi is most definitely the man of the hour. The multi-talented actor, who made waves with his stellar performances in various projects, has been utilising the lockdown period quite productively.

The actor has already given us an insight into the world of his poetry, but what caught our eyes recently is the song he is about to release. The song is written and sung by Siddhant himself.

What caught our attention is his passion for words and Siddhant playing wordplays are proof enough. He shared that it helps him dive into the thought process of a character in a rather interesting manner.

With the portrayal of a character in Gully Boy, or Inside Edge, Siddhant does full justice to the emotions and expressions. A part of the credit goes to him having a proper understanding of the depth of the words.

The upcoming music video has left the audiences enthralled. Siddhant, as splendid as he is on -screen, is sure to blow everyone’s mind with his all new song and we can’t wait to listen to it anymore.

On the work front, Siddhant has a stellar line up of projects. He will be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and will also be sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra’s untitled next.