Shubman Gill and Ridhima Pandit’s alleged romance rumor: How it all started

The rumor mill is in overdrive, with social media ablaze over claims that Indian cricketer Shubman Gill and TV actress Ridhima Pandit are set to marry in December 2024. It all began earlier this year, when whispers of a romance started circulating. Despite Ridhima’s attempts to quash these rumors, they resurfaced once again, prompting her to clarify the situation. But how did the rumors start?

In a recent interview with Filmygyan, Ridhima was directly asked if she was dating Shubman. She firmly denied any connection, stating, “No! Firstly, I don’t even know him. I think he’s an amazing sportsperson, but I don’t know him. If I ever meet him, I’m sure we’ll laugh about this.” While she finds him “very cute,” she emphasized that there’s nothing happening between them.

Back in May, the initial rumors about their alleged relationship and impending marriage began to circulate. To address the frenzy, Ridhima took to Instagram, posting a video where she responded to journalists’ inquiries about her supposed wedding. “What marriage? I am not getting married. If something important like this were happening, I would announce it myself. There is no truth to this news,” she asserted.

However, the rumors gained new life when Ridhima shared a cryptic social media post in June, where she reflected on her approach to privacy. She wrote, “Private people know how to post on social media regularly and still live a life you don’t know anything about.” She expressed her intent to share her milestones with fans while dismissing the rumors as mere “figments of imagination.”

Shubman Gill, on the other hand, has yet to comment on these ongoing speculations. Before being linked to Ridhima, he was previously rumored to be dating Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

As it stands, both parties seem determined to dispel any notions of a romantic connection, but the gossip continues to swirl.