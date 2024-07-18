Actor Ridhima Pandit addresses wedding rumors with cricketer Shubman Gill

Television actor Ridhima Pandit brushed off wedding rumors with cricketer Shubman Gill in a recent interview with Filmygyan. She denied being in a romantic relationship with the cricketer.

When asked if she is dating Gill, she said, “No! Firstly, I don’t even know him. I think he’s an amazing sportsperson, but I don’t know him. If I ever meet him, we will laugh about this. I think he is very cute, but unfortunately, nothing is happening.”

Previously also, in an interview with ET Time, she addressed the rumors and called them ridiculous. She said, “It is some people’s imagination, I guess! Somebody creates a story and then it goes viral on social media. I don’t even know Shubman Gill personally. This is ridiculous. I started receiving congratulatory messages since morning, and I was tired of denying this gossip. I finally decided to post it on my social media handle.”

In May this year, she reacted to the rumors of marrying Gill by posting a video on her Instagram Story. She said in the video, “I woke up with a lot of calls from journalists asking about my marriage, but what marriage? I am not getting married and if something important like this is happening in my life I myself would come out and announce the news, there is no truth to this news.”

Talking about her current relationship status, Ridhima said, “I am single and ready to mingle, but because of these rumors, probable suitors now won’t come forward I think. I do want to get married and settle down.”

Shubman Gill has not reacted to the rumors yet. Earlier there were rumors of him dating Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, Sara Tendulkar.

Ridhima is known for her performance in television shows such as “Bahu Hamari Rajnikant” and “Khatra Khatra Khatra”. She also participated in “Bigg Boss OTT season 1” in 2021 and was second runner up of “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9”. She also worked in the web series “Hum – I’m Because of Us”