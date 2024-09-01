Shraddha Kapoor reflects on ‘Stree’ success with throwback pics

Shraddha Kapoor, currently enjoying the remarkable success of her latest film ‘Stree 2’, has taken a nostalgic trip down memory lane. The actress recently delighted her followers by posting throwback photos from six years ago with director Amar Kaushik, a nod to the time when the original ‘Stree’ was in production.

On Instagram, Kapoor shared a heartwarming collage featuring herself in a vibrant red off-shoulder dress. Shraddha is smiling alongside ‘Stree”s director, Amar Kaushik, and producer, Dinesh Vijan, at what appears to be a celebratory gathering. The trio’s joyous expressions capture a moment of camaraderie and achievement from the film’s earlier days.

In her post, Shraddha Kapoor expressed gratitude with a touching message: “6 saal puraane photos, pehli ‘Stree’ ke dauraan humaare ‘Stree’ aur ‘Stree 2’ ke super duper blockbuster producer aur director ke saath. Thank you Dinoo aur Amar @amarkaushik mujhe apne kamaal, bemisaal aur lajavaab ‘Stree’ picharon mein shamil karne.” Her words reflect her appreciation for the creative team behind the franchise, acknowledging their contributions to both ‘Stree’ and its sequel.

The post quickly garnered attention from fans, who filled the comments with enthusiasm and curiosity. One fan inquired about the possibility of a ‘Stree 3’, prompting a playful response from Kapoor: “Humare mastermind se pucho @amarkaushik.” Another fan humorously requested Kapoor to upload her Aadhaar card photo, adding a light-hearted touch to the interaction.

Meanwhile, ‘Stree 2’ continues to dominate the box office, maintaining its impressive run well into its second week. The film, which stars Kapoor alongside Rajkummar Rao, has shattered records and established itself as the highest-grossing Hindi film in the country for this period. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports that ‘Stree 2’ has amassed an impressive ₹453.60 crore net during its second week, solidifying its blockbuster status.

Despite facing competition from new releases like ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Vedaa’ upon its debut on August 15, ‘Stree 2’ quickly emerged as the audience’s top pick. The film’s continued success is a testament to its strong storyline, stellar performances, and effective marketing.

Directed once again by Amar Kaushik, ‘Stree 2’ also features notable cameos by Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar. Both actors received praise for their special appearances, adding an extra layer of excitement to the film.

The original ‘Stree’, released in 2018, was well-received and marked the beginning of a successful franchise. With the continued success of its sequel, it’s clear that the ‘Stree’ series has captured the hearts of audiences, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what might come next.

As Kapoor and her team celebrate the triumph of ‘Stree 2’, it’s evident that the film’s journey from a successful first installment to an even bigger hit has been a remarkable ride, filled with nostalgia, achievements, and fan engagement.