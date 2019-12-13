Shraddha Kapoor is currently busy shooting for the third instalment of Baaghi titled Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff. Post-kick-starting the shooting of Baaghi 3 in Mumbai, the cast and crew of the film jetted off to Serbia to shoot for the film.

On December 13, since Shraddha is away from her family shooting in Serbia, she penned a beautiful note for her parents that will melt the hearts. On Friday, Shraddha’s parents Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure are celebrating their wedding anniversary. On the occasion, Shraddha took some time out of her busy schedule to wish her parents on their special day.

The actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a monochrome throwback photo of her parents. Alongside the picture, she wrote,” Happy anniversary mommy and baapu! Love you both more than words can ever express. Thank you for loving me unconditionally and making me the person that I am today (sic).”

The actress had had a busy 2019 with multiple releases- Chhichhore and Saaho and soon, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D co-starring Varun Dhawan. The makers of Street Dancer 3D the first look poster on Thursday, featuring Varun Dhawan in ripped body.

Meanwhile, Shraddha has also shared a look from the film on her Instagram story on Friday. The film is slated to release on December 18.