Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to social media to express her observations about environment on the occasion of World Environment Day on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa said that human beings staying indoors over the past one year has helped the ecosystem regain some balance. The actress also reminded once things get restored to the ‘old normal’ as it was before the pandemic, we must not forget to treat nature with respect.

“All of us being indoors has helped the rest of the ecosystem regain some balance over the past year. But, even when we get back to the ‘old normal’, we have to remember to treat Mother Nature with respect. Let’s collectively learn to take the initiative without being told to do so. Even if you can’t personally plant trees, be involved in conversations that need voices to amplify the message,” Shilpa wrote in her post.

“Educate yourself on how every individual can help with the #EcosystemRestoration, and spread awareness about it. This is an ongoing battle. They say small acts multiplied by millions of people will make a difference. THE CLIMATE IS CHANGING, WHEN WILL WE?? #WorldEnvironmentDay #MotherNature #ecosystem #OldNormal #NewNormal #OnePlanetOneGoal #RepairAndHeal,” she added.