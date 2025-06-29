Shilpa Shetty shares rare moments from ‘Apne’ on film’s 18th anniversary

Shilpa Shetty took a heartfelt walk down memory lane on Sunday as she marked 18 years since the release of the beloved family sports drama ‘Apne’.

The actress, known for her grace both on and off screen, shared a touching throwback on Instagram Stories, celebrating the film that brought together one of Bollywood’s most iconic film families, the Deols.

Advertisement

In the video shared by Shilpa Shetty, emotional scenes from ‘Apne’ play out to the moving track “Apne To Apne Hote Hain.”

Advertisement

The montage included moments with her co-stars Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol, all of whom played pivotal roles in the 2007 release.

Directed by Anil Sharma, ‘Apne’ wasn’t just another Bollywood release. It was a cinematic event. For the first time ever, audiences saw veteran actor Dharmendra share screen space with both his sons, Sunny and Bobby.

While Sunny and Bobby had previously acted together in ‘Dillagi’, and Dharmendra had separately appeared with each son in earlier projects, ‘Apne’ marked their first on-screen collaboration as a trio.

Shilpa, who played a key role alongside the Deol family, was joined by Katrina Kaif and Kirron Kher in the supporting cast. The story followed Baldev Chaudhary (played by Dharmendra), a former boxer haunted by a ruined career.

Hoping to restore his lost reputation, he channels his dreams through his sons Angad (Sunny Deol) and Karan (Bobby Deol), weaving a narrative of redemption, resilience, and familial love.

Released on 29 June 2007, ‘Apne’ blended sports and melodrama in a way that resonated deeply with viewers, becoming a memorable chapter in all the actors’ careers.

Shilpa and Sunny have earlier worked together in action-packed films like ‘Himmat’, ‘Indian’, and ‘Karz: The Burden of Truth’. Their cinematic pairing will soon return to the screen in ‘Lahore 1947’, an upcoming historical action drama directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan.

The film, which also stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh, draws inspiration from the acclaimed play ‘Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai’ by Asghar Wajahat.

While it was initially going to release on Republic Day 2025, Sunny Deol recently shared that the team has decided to delay the film to fine-tune every detail.