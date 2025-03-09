Shilpa Shetty on iconic ‘Baazigar’ climax: “Left me scarred for 10 years!”

Shilpa Shetty recently opened up about one of the most unforgettable moments in Bollywood history—the dramatic climax of ‘Baazigar’ (1993), where Shah Rukh Khan’s character shockingly pushes her off a building.

Film lovers still widely discuss and analyze the scene, which she shot multiple times, making it one of the most challenging sequences of her career.

At a film festival, the actress reminisced about her experience filming the high-intensity moment, sharing how nerve-wracking it was for her as a newcomer in the industry.

Shilpa recalled how she was just starting in films and had little knowledge about acting techniques. “I had no idea how to approach my role. I was like a student, learning on set. Coming from a South Indian background, I never spoke Hindi fluently at the time, and that made me even more nervous. When I did ‘Aag’, I asked Kader Khan to teach me Urdu, and that’s how I started learning from scratch,” she shared.

Talking about the iconic fall scene, Shilpa revealed that the action director, Akbar Bhai, had them reshoot it five times to get it just right.

“Back then, there were no VFX or advanced CGI to make it look real. I had to physically act as if I was falling, and the building was actually shifting behind me,” she said.

She also shared the physical toll the scene took on her. “I was in a harness, and as a result, I ended up with a scar on my hip that stayed with me for nearly 10 years. But the filmmakers thought we could do better. I have ‘died’ in that scene at least 15 times,” she laughed.

What made the scene even more striking was its bold storytelling choice. “It was rare to see a hero push an innocent heroine off a building. Shah Rukh Khan was brilliant, and ‘Baazigar’ was way ahead of its time,” Shilpa said. She also emphasized how the filmmaking approach of the 90s was different from today. “Movies back then were made with pure love and not just for commercial reasons.”

Directed by Abbas-Mustan, ‘Baazigar’ is a crime thriller that helped shape the careers of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Shilpa Shetty. Inspired by Ira Levin’s novel ‘A Kiss Before Dying’, the film follows a young man seeking revenge by adopting multiple identities.

Shah Rukh’s portrayal of an anti-hero was groundbreaking, earning him critical acclaim and solidifying his place as a leading star in Bollywood.

The film became a massive hit after its Diwali release on November 12, 1993. Made on a budget of ₹4 crore, ‘Baazigar’ grossed an impressive ₹32 crore worldwide, making it the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. Over time, it has gained cult status for its gripping narrative.