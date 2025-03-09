Shahid & Kareena Kapoor’s IIFA moment goes viral—His reaction will surprise you!

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s brief but warm interaction at the IIFA 2025 press conference has stirred nostalgia among fans.

The former couple, who were once among Bollywood’s most adored pairs, exchanged smiles, shared a hug, and engaged in a friendly chat, creating a buzz on social media.

While their reunion may have surprised many, Shahid Kapoor had a rather nonchalant response when asked about it.

Speaking to the media on the green carpet of the IIFA Digital Awards, the ‘Kabir Singh’ actor said, “For us, it’s nothing new. We met on stage today, and we often cross paths. It’s totally normal for us. If people felt nice about it, that’s great.”

Kareena and Shahid were in a relationship in the 2000s and worked together in several films like ‘Fida’, ‘Chup Chup Ke’, and ‘Jab We Met’. Their on-screen chemistry won them a massive fan following, but their personal relationship ended around the time when they were filming ‘Jab We Met’.

Despite their breakup, both moved on gracefully—Kareena married Saif Ali Khan and is now a mother of two, while Shahid tied the knot with Mira Rajput and has two children.

The 25th edition of IIFA is currently taking place in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Both actors are set to perform at the grand event on Sunday—Shahid will deliver an energetic dance act, while Kareena will pay tribute to her grandfather, the legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor.