Shilpa Shetty Marks 30 Years in Bollywood, Credits SRK as ‘True Baazigar’

Shilpa Shetty Kundra marked a significant milestone on November 12 as she completed 30 years in Bollywood, having made her debut with the Abbas-Mustan thriller ‘Baazigar’ on the same day.

Throughout her Bollywood journey, Shilpa Shetty has showcased her versatility by portraying a diverse array of characters. To commemorate the 30th anniversary of ‘Baazigar,’ she took to Instagram and shared a clip from the film.

In her post, Shilpa expressed gratitude to various individuals who played pivotal roles in her career, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and the director duo Abbas-Mustan. She thanked SRK for being a “true Baazigar” and her acting school, acknowledging the influence he had on her from the beginning of her career.

Reflecting on her three-decade-long journey, Shilpa expressed her gratitude to her audience and embraced the challenges and triumphs that came her way. Shilpa Shetty humorously mentioned that if enduring a fall from a building could grant her another 30 years of longevity, she’d gladly take the plunge again, echoing the famous dialogue from ‘Baazigar.’

Shilpa Shetty shared insights into her roller-coaster ride in the industry, emphasizing that no journey is a one-way street. She acknowledged the ups and downs, expressing contentment with her progress and the continued ability to entertain her audience.

Speaking to ANI earlier, Shilpa reflected on her entry into the industry at a young age, admitting to the lack of formal training but highlighting her ongoing learning process. Despite the uncertainties, she expressed happiness at having sustained a successful career for three decades.

Released on November 12, 1993, ‘Baazigar’ remains a landmark film featuring Shah Rukh Khan as an anti-hero and contributing significantly to Kajol’s early success. The thriller, directorial of Abbas-Mustan, continues receiving acclaim for its memorable dialogues and songs.

Looking ahead, Shilpa Shetty has exciting projects lined up, including her role in Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut ‘Indian Police Force,’ alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. Additionally, she will be seen in ‘KD-The Devil’ alongside V Ravichandran and Sanjay Dutt, a pan-India multilingual set for release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.