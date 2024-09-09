Shilpa Shetty celebrates Raj Kundra’s birthday with a dance video

In a delightful birthday tribute, Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to celebrate her husband, Raj Kundra, with an endearing dance video. The post, shared on Monday, showcases Raj displaying his impressive Bhangra skills, a testament to his reputation as an exceptional dancer in Shilpa’s eyes.

The video captures Raj busting out his best Bhangra moves while Shilpa joins in, matching his steps and cheering him on. Shilpa’s caption accompanying the video is as heartwarming as the footage itself. She wrote, “To the best Bhangra dancer I know! My soulmate, may you always dance through life, smiling away… Happy birthday, my Cookie. Love you more than you’ll ever know. Viaan, Samisha, and I are blessed to have you in our lives.”

The post quickly garnered attention, with fans and celebrities flooding the comments with birthday wishes. Raj responded with gratitude, saying, “Thank you my soulmate. #blessed.”

Shilpa and Raj’s relationship has been a long and cherished journey, with the couple tying the knot on November 22, 2009. They became parents to their son Viaan in May 2012, and their daughter Samisha arrived in February 2020 via surrogacy.

The couple’s celebration continued over the weekend with the Ganpati visarjan ceremony, where they bid farewell to Lord Ganesha. Shilpa and Raj were seen performing aarti with their daughter Samisha and enjoying the festive occasion by playing drums and dancing to the rhythms of the dhol. The family, dressed in traditional outfits, created a vibrant and joyful atmosphere, with Shilpa’s sister, Shamita Shetty, also joining in the festivities.

On the professional front, Shilpa was last seen in the web series ‘Indian Police Force’, directed by Rohit Shetty, which premiered earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video. The series stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi alongside Shilpa.

Looking ahead, Shilpa is appearing in the Kannada film ‘KD: The Devil’. Directed by Prem, this multilingual period action film is based on true events from 1970s Bangalore and features an ensemble cast including Dhruva Sarja, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, Jisshu Sengupta, and Nora Fatehi. The film will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.