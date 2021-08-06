‘Shershaah’ director compares Kiara Advani with Nayanthara

Actress Kiara Advani will be seen in the upcoming film “Shershaah” opposite actor Siddharth Malhotra. Tamil film director Vishnuvardhan has made his directorial debut in Hindi films with “Shershaah”. Coming with a background of directing films in Tamil and Telugu, Vishnuvardhan shared his experience of working with Kiara.

“When you get the right cast, 50 per cent of your battle is won. The rest of the 50 per cent is how they’re going to perform and Kiara is one of the smartest and most intelligent actors I have actually met, which is very good.”

The director compared Kiara to south actress Nayanthara, with whom he has worked in Tamil films “Billa” and “Arrambam”.

“The last I had met someone like that was Nayanthara and seeing Kiara today, well, it was a pleasure working with her. When I had worked with Nayan, she used to be so sharp and so intelligent and I felt that similar way when working with Kiara. She’s so smart and so sharp. All you need to do is just give them a hint and tell them what it is and they catch it so fast,” he added.

“Shershaah” explores the untold stories of the unsung heroes of the war.

In the film, Kiara’s character Dimple Cheema pays an ode to the sacrifices of the strong pillars of support to the army officers at the frontline.

Talking about the right casting of the film, Vishnuvardhan said: “Once you see the film, you’ll understand why the casting has been done the way it has been done because we had certain images of the real and reel people as we were more close and as genuine as could be to the story and characters that lived.”

Kiara’s upcoming projects are “Bhool Bhoolaiya 2”, “Jug Jugg Jeeyo”, Shashank Khaitan’s untitled film, and Shankar’s next with actor Ram Charan.