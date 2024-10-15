Diljit Dosanjh, Pitbull team up for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ track

The excitement around ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ just hit a new high with the teaser drop for its title track, featuring an unexpected yet electrifying collaboration. This is between global music sensation Pitbull and Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh.

This power-packed duo of Diljit Dosanjh and Pitbull is bringing a unique blend of international beats and Punjabi vibes. This is surely a musical treat for fans to look forward to.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Following the film’s much-talked-about trailer, this title track, composed by Bollywood’s go-to hitmaker Tanishk Bagchi with original elements by Pritam, promises to uphold the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise’s musical legacy.

The teaser, released on Tuesday, gives a sneak peek into the energetic number, led by Kartik Aaryan’s infectious dance moves. Aaryan returns as Rooh Baba, adding his signature charm to the track, alongside co-stars Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri, making this one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ continues the franchise’s winning blend of horror and comedy. Fans will see the return of iconic characters Rooh Baba and Manjulika. This has already been fueling excitement for how their stories will unfold in this latest installment.

Set to release on November 1, the film is poised for a Diwali box office showdown. It will clash in the box office with Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’. As both films generate massive buzz, the stage is ready for a thrilling face-off this holiday season.