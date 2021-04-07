Bollywood actor Sharad Kelkar on Tuesday opened up on his upcoming film “Deja Vu” that casts him as a solo lead.

“My next movie, Deja Vu is special in a way that it has a single character at a single location, while the remaining characters will only have voice overs,” he said.

“The movie has been directed by Abhijeet Warang, whose debut film, Picasso, received a National Award this year. I loved shooting for the film and cannot wait to see how the audience likes it,” Shared added.

The thriller film is expected to have a theatrical release later this year.

Sharad garnered appreciation for his performance in films like “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior”, “Laxmii” and “Darbaan” last year.

The actor will soon be seen alongside Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt in “Bhuj: The Pride Of India”.