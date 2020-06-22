Shahid Kapoor has carved a niche for himself in the industry. Given numerous hits, the actor has undoubtedly come a long way. Among all his outstanding performances, his last flick Kabir Singh was a huge hit at the box office. Released in 2019, the romantic drama which was a remake of the Telugu movie Arjun Reddy featuring Vijay Deverakonda created a huge uproar upon its release into the theatres. On Sunday, as the film clocks one year, its star cast and crew have taken to social media and have expressed their happiness over the same by expressing gratitude to the audience.

Recently, Shahid Kapoor also took to his official Instagram handle to share a couple of BTS pictures from the film and has also penned a heartfelt note.

He wrote, “To all those who gave so much overwhelming love to such a complex, conflicted character. Thank you. #kabirsingh was never just a film to me… it was an emotional arc that was raw.. bare.. unabashed .. honest .. fearless .. REAL!! In a time where people are quick to judge (others not themselves), you understood him. You understood our interpretation of the angst of a broken heart. This one will always be special. So so special. And it would just not have been possible without @kiaraaliaadvani, @sandeepreddy.vanga, @muradkhetani, and @ashwinvarde @bhushankumar @santha_dop, Payal and so so many others. Thank you all once again. And remember. Keep it real and make it count. Be kind. Be good. Spread positivity. And always believe (sic).”

The film is a Hindi remake of Telugu hit, Arjun Reddy, and is written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles, Kabir Singh released on June 21, 2019.