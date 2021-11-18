Shahid Kapoor’s action film ‘Bull’ release date out

Superstar Shahid Kapoor-starrer action film ‘Bull’ has locked the release date as April 7, 2023.

On Wednesday, film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh through his Twitter handle confirmed the news saying, “SHAHID KAPOOR: ‘BULL’ RELEASE DATE LOCKED… #Bull – starring #ShahidKapoor – to release in *cinemas* on 7 April 2023… Directed by #AdityaNimbalkar… Produced by #BhushanKumar, #KrishanKumar, #AmarButala, and #GarimaMehta”.

The upcoming film is set in the 1980s, inspired by events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara as per the deadline. The project will be helmed by Debutant Aditya Nimbalkar.

Shahid shared being excited about the film, “Bull is a full-blown action film inspired by real events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara. It is a privilege to play a paratrooper who leads his boys through a historic and selfless mission that has now become iconic for its precision and bravado. The opportunity to play a paratrooper is exhilarating and truly an honour.”

‘Bull’ is being produced by T-Series’ head honcho Bhushan Kumar alongside Guilty By Association partners Amar Butala and Garima Mehta.

Most probably, in early 2022, ‘Bull’ will go on the floor.

