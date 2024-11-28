Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde’s ‘Deva’ gets a release date!

Shahid Kapoor fans, get ready for an adrenaline rush as the highly anticipated action drama ‘Deva’ is arriving earlier than expected, hitting cinemas on January 31, 2025. Originally slated for a Valentine’s Day release, the makers surprised fans with the updated date on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the production team shared the exciting news with a post that read:

“The wait just got shorter! Deva is coming your way sooner than you think—January 31st, 2025! The hype is real, the energy is through the roof, and we’re beyond excited to bring you this action-packed thriller earlier than expected! Mark your calendars and get ready for a heart-pounding experience!”

‘Deva’ marks return of Shahid Kapoor to theaters after nearly a year. His last film, ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, featured the actor in a unique role as a man who falls in love with a robot named Sifra (played by Kriti Sanon). The romantic drama also starred legendary actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

In ‘Deva’, Shahid steps into the shoes of a rebellious cop tasked with solving a high-profile case. As the investigation unfolds, he uncovers a tangled web of lies and betrayal, propelling him into a dangerous mission. Joining him in the action-packed thriller is Pooja Hegde, playing a journalist and the film’s leading lady.

Directed by renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, ‘Deva’ also stars Pavail Gulati in a pivotal role. Produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film promises edge-of-the-seat action, an intriguing plot, and stellar performances.

With Shahid Kapoor’s knack for intense roles and Rosshan Andrrews’ expertise in storytelling, ‘Deva’ is set to offer a cinematic experience that fans won’t forget. Action enthusiasts, mark January 31 in your calendars!