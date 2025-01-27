Shahid Kapoor & Pooja Hegde bring ‘Deva’ fever to Delhi college!

The buzz around ‘Deva’, the upcoming action-thriller starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, is reaching fever pitch. Fans are counting down the days to its release on January 31, 2025, as the makers leave no stone unturned to build excitement.

From adrenaline-pumping teasers to chart-topping songs like ‘Bhasad Macha’ and ‘Marzi Cha Maalik’, the film has already struck a chord with audiences.

The trailer, launched at a grand event, promises an edge-of-your-seat experience, showcasing Shahid Kapoor in a high-octane avatar alongside Pooja Hegde.

Now, as part of their promotional tour, Shahid and Pooja are heading to Delhi. A source revealed that the duo will visit a college in the Delhi-NCR region to interact with students. “They’ll not only engage with the young crowd… But also join them in grooving to the film’s hit tracks,” the insider shared.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for his acclaimed work in Malayalam cinema, ‘Deva’ promises to be a cinematic spectacle. Backed by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, the movie is poised to be one of the year’s standout blockbusters.

The combination of Shahid Kapoor’s return to action-packed roles, Pooja Hegde’s magnetic presence, and the film’s gripping storyline has made ‘Deva’ one of the most talked-about releases of 2025.

Stay tuned as the countdown to ‘Deva’ unfolds. It brings a mix of action, drama, and unforgettable music to the big screen.