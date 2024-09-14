Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bharadwaj reunite! Triptii Dimri joins

The actor-director duo of Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bharadwaj reunite for a new project backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. The team is joined by ‘Animal’ fame Triptii Dimri. After delivering hits like ‘Kaminey’ and ‘Hamlet’s adaption, ‘Haider,’ Kapoor and Bharadwaj come together after a decade. While the slated film will be the third collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker, it will be Triptii’s first with both.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Shahid Kapoor teased the epic collaboration, sending fans into a frenzy. The ‘Kabir Singh’ star wrote, “Super pumped for this one. Can’t wait to begin… Vishal Bharadwaj, Sajid Nadiadwala, Triptii Dimri.” Meanwhile, the film’s producer Sajid Nadiadwala also broke the news with a post shared on Instagram and X. Taking to social media, he penned, “I’m thrilled to join forces with the genius director, my dear friend Vishal Bharadwaj and the phenomenal powerhouse Shahid Kapoor! Delighted to welcome the incredibly gifted Triptii Dimri to the NGE Family!”

Ace director Vishal Bharadwaj also echoed similar sentiments over their future project. The ‘Omkara’ director wrote, “I’m thrilled to collaborate once again with the incredible Sajid Nadiadwala, one of the finest producers and a dear friend, and the gifted Shahid Kapoor, my trusted talisman. What a delight to have Tripti Dimri, India’s National Crush, add her magic to this dream team!”

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ujha Jiya’ alongside Kriti Sanon. Triptii Dimri last starred in ‘Bad Newwz’ with Vicky Kaushal and Amy Virk. Her next is ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ with Rajkumar Rao. She also has ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ in the pipeline. For the horror-comedy, she will be seen with Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan. On the other hand, Vishal Bharadwaj last donned the director’s hat for the Netflix film, ‘Khufiya.’

With the announcement taking over fans, they eagerly await to know further details about the upcoming project.