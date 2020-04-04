Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri, who recently announced a bunch of initiatives to combat COVID-19 outbreak, have now offered their four-storied personal office building to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to be utilised as quarantine facility for women, children and the elderly. This comes at a time when the nation along with the rest of the world is battling the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, BMC took to their official Twitter handle to share the news and thank both Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan for their kind gesture. They wrote, “We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture (sic).” Later, the tweet was retweeted by SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

#StrongerTogether We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture!#AnythingForMumbai#NaToCorona https://t.co/4p9el14CvF — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 4, 2020

The superstar’s decision to donate his office comes just a couple of days after he made huge contributions to the government to aid the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

SRK, through his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), has committed to contribute to the PM-Cares Fund. Through his film production banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, he will give to the Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund.

He has also pledged Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare providers and workers in Maharashtra and West Bengal.

SRK’s Meer Foundation along with the foundation Ek Saath will provide daily food requirements to over 5500 families for at least a month in Mumbai. Meer Foundation is also collaborating with Roti Foundation to provide meals to underprivileged people and daily wage labourers.

Whilst we stay safe at home,many r working for our safety & fending for themselves. Here’s our little contribution to ensure their health & well being! Separate but together,we will overcome! @iamsrk @PMOIndia @narendramodi @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray @MamataOfficial @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/7MI2KT7770 — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) April 2, 2020

As soon as the news broke, “#SRKOfficeForQuarantine” was the top trend on Twitter. Netizens showered a whole lot of love to the actor and praised him for his generosity.