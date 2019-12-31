New Year is barely a few hours away. Bollywood celebs have already started their parties. They can be seen celebrating the last days of the decade with their friends and family. While many of them flew out of the country to ring in the New Year, many others are going to exotic places within India. Shah Rukh Khan is also having fun with his friends in his Alibag Farmhouse. On Tuesday, a picture of him along with his friends Ravi Shastri, Raveena Tandon and Gautam Singhania from a party is making rounds on the internet.

While the pictures of Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan partying with their friends at their Alibaug home has already set the internet on fire, their father’s picture with his friends is also going viral.

On Tuesday, Ravi Shastri took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture of himself with Shah Rukh, Raveena and Gautam Singhania from the party held at the actor’s farmhouse. Sharing the picture, Ravi Shastri wrote, “Alibag is heaven. Great conversations with some brilliant minds of our times – @iamsrk @officialraveenatandon and @gautamsinghania99 #Blessed #FriendsLikeFamily (sic).”

Ravi Shastri is the head coach of the Indian cricket team. The former cricketer has been friends with Shah Rukh Khan and Raveena Tandon for over three decades. Shah Rukh and Raveena worked together in 1995 film Zamaana Deewana helmed by Ramesh Sippy.