Shabana Azmi remembers 1985 slum demolition protests

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi recently celebrated an extraordinary achievement—50 years in the film industry. Known for her versatile acting and deep-rooted commitment to social justice, Azmi’s legacy goes beyond the screen, intertwining with her activism and dedication to fighting for the underprivileged.

In honor of this milestone, Shabana Azmi shared a nostalgic throwback on social media, revealing a photograph from 1985, during her involvement in protests against slum demolitions. Reflecting on the moment, she captioned the post: “Pradeep Chandra just sent this to me. The first time I participated against slum demolition in 1985. This was under the aegis of Nivara Hakk, a housing rights NGO which I joined later.”

The 1985 protests were one of many causes Azmi has championed throughout her life. Alongside her stellar film career, which has garnered her numerous awards and widespread acclaim, Azmi has been a tireless advocate for human rights. From slum dwellers to victims of natural disasters, her activism touches on some of the most pressing issues in Indian society. Her support for child survival programs and efforts to combat HIV/AIDS highlight her enduring commitment to marginalized communities.

Azmi’s activism hasn’t been limited to housing rights or social welfare; she has consistently spoken out against communalism and religious extremism. In 1989, she marched alongside other notable figures, including Swami Agnivesh and Asghar Ali Engineer, to promote communal harmony during a time of rising tensions. The 1993 Mumbai riots left a deep impact on her.

Beyond her activism in India, Azmi has also tackled global issues. After the 9/11 attacks, she publicly opposed the grand mufti of Jama Masjid, who called for Indian Muslims to join the people of Afghanistan in their conflict. Azmi boldly countered the suggestion, urging the mufti to fight alone if he truly believed in the cause.

Today, Azmi stands as not only one of India’s most revered actresses but also as a beacon of courage and compassion.