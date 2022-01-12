Follow Us:
‘Selfiee’ is Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s new film

SNS | New Delhi | January 12, 2022 10:30 pm

Photo: IANS

Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar will be seen in a single frame. ‘Selfiee’ is their new film together.

Akshay shared a photo on Instagram showing him taking a selfie with Emraan Hashmi on a road trip.

Gold metallic jackets are worn by Akshay, imparting a funky look to his appearance. Emraan wears a plain blue T-shirt, however.

Sharing this picture, Akshay wrote, “Found myself the perfect #Selfiee partner! Hey @karanjohar, have we slayed this selfie game or what? @emraanhashmi”
Emraan, too, shared the same image and captioned it as, “Joining the Selfiee club with Akshay Kumar.”

Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu play the leads in Selfiee, a Hindi version of Driving License, which is a Malayalam film. The remake will feature Akshay and Emraan in their respective roles.
Akshay and Emraan can be seen dancing together in a teaser video released by producer Karan Johar.

The film is set for release this year, with director Raj Mehta taking the helm. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Supriya Menon, and Karan Johar, as well as the late Aruna Bhatia produced the film. Shooting is scheduled to begin soon.

(With inputs from ANI)

