Sara Ali Khan’s Diwali in Kedarnath is all about food!

Sara Ali Khan has once again proven her love for food and travel, this time during her Diwali getaway to the sacred town of Kedarnath.

Known for her candid Instagram posts and foodie inclinations, Sara shared a series of videos and photos, letting fans in on her festive celebrations, which featured plenty of delicious food.

On her Instagram, Sara posted a compilation of clips that highlighted the variety of meals she enjoyed on her trip. The videos show her indulging in a range of dishes, from classic North Indian fare to popular South Indian delicacies.

Advertisement

One standout clip shows Sara delighting in a spread featuring jalebi, paneer bhurji, and tandoori roti. In another video, she savors South Indian treats in her room, while one clip captures her enjoying desserts. Sara’s fans also got a peek at her love for chai, as she eagerly asked a vendor for tea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Adding her usual humor and charm, Sara’s Diwali post included a playful caption that reflected her lighthearted personality. “Happy Diwali,” she wrote, adding, “Wishing you joy, prosperity, bliss, and health—which for me is basically good food. So don’t be rude. Just give me my food.”

Beyond her travels and food adventures, Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for some exciting work projects. She’ll be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in an upcoming action-comedy film, marking their first on-screen pairing. This film, yet untitled, is backed by notable producers Karan Johar and Guneet Monga, who will collaborate for the third time under their respective banners, Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. Directed by Aakash Kaushik, the project is generating a lot of anticipation among fans.

In addition to this new film, Sara has also teamed up with director Anurag Basu for ‘Metro… In Dino’, a project that promises to showcase her versatility.