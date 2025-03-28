Sara Ali Khan wants to tell the story of the ‘modern Indian girl’—and maybe even produce it

Sara Ali Khan never hesitates to speak her mind, and the latest revelation proves so. The young actress, who has made a niche for herself with a blend of traditional and modern roles, recently spoke of her aspiration of producing films.

And she’s got a very clear vision in mind—retelling the tales of the modern Indian woman.

When questioned about what type of movies she’d be interested in supporting as a producer, Sara replied, “Our nation has so many stories. There was once I wanted to be a queen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie and a contemporary girl in Zoya Akhtar’s movie. Both are still true. But most of all, I want to tell stories of a contemporary Indian girl—her ambitions, her aspirations, and all that make her who she is.”

That’s a bold statement from an actress who has already essayed a wide range of roles—whether the wayward Mukku in ‘Kedarnath’, the offbeat Rinku in ‘Atrangi Re’, or the endearing Somya in ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’.

Her roles show a blend of vintage Bollywood melodrama and modern-day storytelling, so it is not surprising that she wishes to herald stories which are real to women of today’s times.

What if Sara makes a film?

Imagine, though, a film made by Sara Ali Khan. With her mix of royal heritage (hi, Pataudi genes!) and earthy vibe (she’s the queen of ‘Namaste Darshako’ on Instagram), she might bring a new voice to Bollywood storytelling.

Would she draw from her own life experience? Would we have a powerful, independent woman struggling with love, career, and family issues? Or would she shake it up with humor and drama? Whatever, if Sara does get into production, it’ll be something to see.

What’s next for Sara Ali Khan?

As we await Sara’s producer debut, she’s been keeping herself busy with some promising movies. She’s been signed for Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro… In Dino’ with Aditya Roy Kapur, a movie that will turn out to be an in-depth look at city romances.

Rumor has it, she’ll also work with Ayushmann Khurrana for another venture, and let’s be honest—this pairing has the makings of a new and interesting view!