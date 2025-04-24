Sara Ali Khan condemns Pahalgam attack as “barbaric brutality”

In the wake of the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, a place long known for its breathtaking beauty and calm, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has voiced her anguish and heartbreak.

The attack, which tragically claimed the lives of 26 people — including 25 Indian tourists and one Nepali national — has left a deep scar across the nation.

On Thursday, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram Stories to share a photograph from a past trip to Pahalgam, Kashmir.

Alongside the serene image, her message was filled with grief: “Heartbroken, shocked and horrified at this barbaric brutality. Our heaven on earth — a place that felt so serene, peaceful and beautiful. Praying for peace and justice.”

Pahalgam, often referred to as a slice of paradise, turned into a scene of unimaginable horror as gunmen opened fire in the Baisaran meadow, a popular spot for visitors. The attack is now being described as one of the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama tragedy.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with condemnation pouring in from across political lines and the international community. Closer to home, the Hindi film industry has also rallied to express solidarity and support for the victims.

Veteran actor Akshay Kumar was quick to speak out. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “This is sheer evil. My heart goes out to the families of the victims. Such mindless violence must stop.”

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan also shared a heartfelt note, mourning the loss of innocent lives. “Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that has occurred in Pahalgam. In times like these, one can only turn to God and say a prayer for the families that have suffered. May we, as a nation, stand united, strong, and seek justice for this heinous act,” his post read.

The emotional impact of this attack is being felt nationwide, especially among those who have visited Kashmir and carry with them memories of its tranquility.