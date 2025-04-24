Arijit Singh cancels Chennai concert after Pahalgam terror attack

In a gesture of solidarity and mourning, celebrated singer Arijit Singh has cancelled his upcoming concert in Chennai, which was scheduled for Sunday, April 27, as the decision follows the horrifying terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, that left over 26 people dead, including a brave local who confronted the assailants.

Arijit shared the update on his Instagram Stories, reposting a message from the concert organisers. “In light of the recent and tragic events,” the statement read, “the organisers along with the artist have collectively decided to cancel the upcoming show in Chennai.”

Advertisement

Fans who had booked tickets need not worry — the organisers confirmed that full refunds will be issued to all attendees, automatically processed to the original payment method. A support email has been provided for any further queries.

Advertisement

The concert cancellation comes just days after one of the most disturbing terror incidents in recent memory. The attackers, allegedly affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF) — a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba — reportedly targeted tourists after segregating them based on religion. One local man attempted to disarm the terrorists but was shot dead in the process.

This attack has reignited national outrage over cross-border terrorism and has led to diplomatic consequences. In a significant move, India has announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, a decades-old water-sharing agreement with Pakistan. The decision has been applauded across India but sharply criticised by Pakistani authorities, who have termed it an act of “water warfare.”

International reaction to the attack has been largely one of condemnation. However, Canada’s silence — as the only G7 nation yet to issue a statement — has not gone unnoticed, drawing criticism from Indian citizens and analysts.