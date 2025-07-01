Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur travel Mumbai metro for ‘Metro…In Dino’ promotions

Mumbai’s Monday commuters had a surprise in store as Bollywood stars Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur hopped aboard a metro train, blending in with the morning rush, but with a twist of glamour.

The actors were promoting their upcoming film ‘Metro…In Dino’, and the city’s local transport system became their newest promotional stage.

The duo, known for their easygoing charm, were spotted sitting side by side in a metro coach, casually interacting with fans and enjoying the ride.

Viral videos and photos flooded social media soon after, capturing candid moments: Aditya clicking a selfie with Sara, both stars smiling and waving at fans, and passengers enthusiastically documenting the unexpected encounter.

Sara chose a navy-blue co-ord outfit for the occasion, featuring a chic sleeveless crop top paired with matching trousers. Aditya, too, kept things laid-back and effortlessly cool in a navy and white striped shirt teamed with blue pants.

This metro ride was part of a larger campaign to promote ‘Metro…In Dino’, a film that dives deep into contemporary urban love stories. Directed by Anurag Basu, the movie weaves together the lives and relationships of multiple couples in a bustling city.

Alongside Sara and Aditya, the film boasts an ensemble cast. That includes Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta.

The recently released trailer offers a glimpse into four diverse love stories. From the innocence of first love to the complexities of middle-aged romance, ‘Metro… In Dino’ reflects the many shades of connection in an ever-changing world. It serves as a spiritual successor to Basu’s critically acclaimed 2007 film ‘Life in a… Metro’.

‘Metro…In Dino’ is ready to release in theatres on July 4.