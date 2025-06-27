Konkona Sen Sharma on working with Pankaj Tripathi: “We were both a bit shy at first”

As the release date of ‘Metro… In Dino’ inches closer, excitement is building around the ensemble cast and the emotional depth the film promises. Among the many fresh on-screen pairings in Anurag Basu’s latest, one that’s drawing particular curiosity is the coming together of Konkona Sen Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi. These are two critically acclaimed actors who, surprisingly, had never worked together before.

Konkona recently reflected on the experience, calling it a refreshing collaboration long overdue. “Even though we’ve both been in the industry for many years, we never got the chance to act together,” she shared in a recent interview. “I’ve always admired Pankaj’s work, so I was genuinely glad to finally have this opportunity.”

Their first day on set, she admits, was slightly tentative. “We were a little formal with each other,” she recalled with a smile. “He would say ‘Namaste’ politely, and I’m also a bit old-fashioned, so it was all very proper at first. But thankfully, that didn’t last long. We quickly warmed up and got comfortable.”

Director Anurag Basu reportedly found this dynamic quite amusing. According to Konkona, he used to joke about her initial awkwardness with Pankaj Tripathi.

Konkona emphasized that while ‘Metro… In Dino’ draws inspiration from Basu’s 2007 film ‘Life in a… Metro’, it’s a completely different take. “That film was made 17-18 years ago. We were all younger then, and the stories reflected a different phase of life. This one explores love through a new lens, across different generations and experiences.”

The trailer for ‘Metro… In Dino’, which dropped earlier this month, has already sparked intrigue. The film weaves together four interlinked stories of romance set in an urban landscape, touching upon themes of connection, loneliness, and rediscovery.

Besides Konkona and Pankaj, the film boasts a stellar lineup: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta.

The film hits theatres on July 4.