Sanjay Mishra is all set to bring another dose of entertainment with his upcoming film Kaamyaab. On Monday, the makers of the film unveiled the first look poster of the film. In the poster, one can see Sanjay Mishra in multiple avatars.

Kaamyaab tells a bitter-sweet story about the character actors in Bollywood. Sharing the poster on their official account, makers wrote, “Daaku se leke Doctor, Police se leke Mafia…Get ready for the #ExtraSeExtraordinary kahaani of a character actor! #Kaamyaab trailer out tomorrow (sic).”

Helmed by Hardik Mehta, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sarika Singh and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles.

Sharing the same on his official Instagram handle, Mishra wrote, “Life एक character अनेक Aise character actor ki #ExtraSeExtraordinary kahaani!#Kaamyaab trailer out tomorrow (sic).”

The makers will drop the official trailer of the film on February 18th.

The film is a Drishyam Films production presented by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie is produced by Gauri Khan and is all set to hit the screens on 6th March 2020.