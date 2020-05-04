Sanjay Dutt, who has given some of the amazing films in the last decade including Panipat and Prasthanam is all geared up for his upcoming projects. The actor, who is known for his stellar performances in different characters is now prepping up for bringing five major projects and making his mark in 2020.

Recently, the actor has shared his emotional side on social media. On Sunday, It’s been 39 years since Sanjay Dutt’s mother and actress Nargis Dutt has left her family for heavenly abode.

Taking it to his official Instagram handle, Dutt shared an old picture of himself along with his mother on her death anniversary and wrote, “It’s been 39 years since you left us but I know you’re always by my side. I wish you were here with me, today & everyday. Love you and miss you everyday Mom (sic).”

Nargis died of pancreatic cancer in 1981, a few days before the release of Sanjay Dutt’s debut film, Rocky.

Nargis Dutt was one of the best Bollywood actresses of her time. She is best known for her performance in Academy Award-nominated film, Mother India. It was on the sets of this film when Sunil Dutt saved Nargis from fire. They fell in love with each other and tied the knot in 1958.

Nargis and Sunil are parents to three children – Sanjay, Namrata and Priya. Sanjay Dutt is the eldest sibling.

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt is having a busy 2020 as he will be seen juggling between five major projects being Sadak 2, K.G.F. Chapter 2, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Torbaaz and Shamshera.