Maanayata Dutt celebrates Sanjay Dutt’s birthday

Maanayata Dutt marked her husband Sanjay Dutt’s birthday today, July 29, with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. Sharing a touching video montage of their memorable moments set to Kishore Kumar’s ‘Ruk Jana Nahi,’ Maanayata expressed her love and admiration for the actor.

In her emotional caption, Maanayata Dutt described Sanjay as her “bestest half” and praised him for being her strongest support system. She highlighted his resilience in overcoming obstacles and challenges, emphasizing his inner light that shines brightly. Maanayata also acknowledged Sanjay’s capacity for selfless and unconditional love, calling him “precious” and “special” not only to her but to many others who adore him deeply.

The couple, married since 2008, share a close bond and are parents to 10-year-old twins Shahraan and Iqra. Sanjay was previously married to Richa Sharma, with whom he has a daughter named Trishala.

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt is set to reunite with Raveena Tandon in the upcoming film ‘Ghudchadi,’ alongside Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan. The film is scheduled to premiere on the OTT platform JioCinema on August 9. Additionally, Sanjay Dutt has been confirmed for an exciting new project alongside Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal, adding to his diverse and illustrious filmography.

As Maanayata’s loving birthday message resonates with fans and colleagues alike, it underscores the enduring affection and admiration for Sanjay Dutt both personally and professionally.