‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ re-release: Harshvardhan Rane reflects on challenges and success

Among the myriad of titles that are re-releasing, one title which stands out is ‘Sanam Teri Kasam.’ The 2016 failed at the box office upon its initial release but has set theatres ablaze with its re-release. Nine years later as the film hit theatres once again, it has become all the rage. Over the years, the film gained a cult status among viewers and now the theatres are buzzing with the young population as they catch the title. Within 10 days of its re-release, the title has racked up around 30 crores, outrunning latest releases like ‘Loveyapa,’ and ‘Sky Force.’ Now, actor Harshvardhan Rane reflects on the film’s newfound success and the challenges he faced in his journey.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared the poster of the film. He penned, “A love story that wasn’t meant to last… yet here we are, 10 days later, still feeling every moment like it’s the first time. Tag someone who’s planning their rewatch!” Soon, fans flooded the comments section to laud the film.

Recently, Harshvardhan Rane also opened up about his struggles in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter. “I started working as a waiter in a hostel mess. I also got a job to maintain a register at an STD booth for Rs 10 per day. Then the same work at a cafe for Rs 20 per day. The first struggle was to find a meal and a steady Rs 10 income, then the struggle was to find a washroom. The soap would have someone else’s hair stuck on it. Then the struggle was to find a deodorant because I would sleep with four or five hardworking men who worked in the kitchen, and there was an odour issue. I remember when I first started earning, I got a perfume and had a shake at McDonald’s.”

He added, “That’s where my struggle started. So, after that, this all isn’t struggle for me. Till the time I am getting food, a clean bed, and hot water to bathe, I couldn’t feel this is struggle.”

While the actor had a rocky start, he still doesn’t hesitate seeking producers for work. “When I go with this model, there isn’t a place for doubt. Some of my elite friends tell me, ‘Ye bahut ghatiya idea hai to go to a producer’s office. It doesn’t look good. You have done 7-8 films here and 10-11 films in the South, people know you, don’t do this.’ I just smile at them and pretend to listen to them.”

Radhika Rao-Vinay Sapru wrote and directed the romantic saga. Deepak Mukut backec ‘Sanam Teri Kasam.’ The film stars Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane in their Hindi film debut. Meanwhile, Anurag Sinha, Manish Chaudhari, Murli Sharma and Sudesh Berry play key roles. The film is a contemporary rendition of the legends of Shiva-Sati and the novel ‘Love Story’ by Eric Segal.