Due to the deadly Coronavirus, everything has come to a halt. Amidst the lockdown, films have witnessed a delay already. Given the fact that theatres and malls are shut amidst the lockdown, the upcoming films are most likely to see delays. And it looks like Salman Khan’s next flick Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is scheduled for a release on May 22, is most likely to be delayed too, due to pandemic.

According to the reports, the movie will not hit the screens on time since the last leg of filming is yet to be complete. This will be the first time that Salman fans will not see a release on Eid.

“Radhe will be pushed ahead for sure. We have got two songs to shoot, there is some patch work left of about five days or so, we also have editing that is left. We don’t know when the situation will be normal and when we can shoot and finish our pending work,” a source close to the production told PTI.

The source further added that as people might be sceptical about watching a movie in a theatre due to the COVID-19 scare, it would be unfair to release a film in such times.

“We are in the same boat as other big films that were scheduled to release. We are going into May soon, the film was to release on Eid, which is May 22. It is not that the virus will be eradicated completely within a few days or months. Who will want to go to theatres during such times? The fear of not venturing out of homes and going to theatres to enjoy a film is a lot more and we all will have to deal with it and overcome it,” the source added.

Helmed by Prabhu Dheva, the film is the third collaboration between Salman and the director after Wanted and Dabangg 3. The action film also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

It is produced by Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt Limited under the banner of Salman Khan Films.