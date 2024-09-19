Salman Khan to cameo as Chulbul Pandey in Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham Again’

It’s raining cameos in Bollywood! Character crossovers in films, especially franchise films have taken over films like no other. With Salman Khan’s Tiger making a cameo in ‘Pathaan’ and Varun Dhawan making a cameo as Bhediya in ‘Stree’, character cameos under the same cinematic universes have become a trend. While ‘Tiger’ and ‘Pathaan’ are part of YRF’s Spy Universe, ‘Bhediya’ and ‘Stree’ are a part of Maddock’s Supernatural Universe. Now, Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’ which is under his Cop Universe, will feature an unanticipated cameo.

While Akshay Kumar from ‘Sooryavanshi’ and Ranveer Singh from ‘Simbba’ will appear in the film, another pivotal cop character of Bollywood will cameo in the film. Reports have surfaced that Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey from ‘Dabangg’ will make an appearance in Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe film ‘Singham Again.’ Headlined by Ajay Devgn, the film is the third instalment of the ‘Singham’ film series of the universe. The film already boasts a studded cast line-up and now Salman Khan’s cameo has taken over fans by storm. His appearance will take the film several notches higher and make the film even grander.

As per a report by Zoom, Salman and Rohit have deliberated about their collaboration several times in the past. The filmmaker finally got the chance to elevate his film with Salman’s presence and offered him a role in ‘Singham Again.’ Reportedly, Salman, who is known for generally accepting his friends’ offers, instantly agreed to feature in the film. The report further revealed that Rohit Shetty has completed shooting the special scene with the superstar. However, they have decided to keep it under wraps. With the confirmation, fans are in a frenzy and can’t wait to see Salman’s special appearance in ‘Singham Again.’

Meanwhile, the first instalment of the ‘Singham’ series, released in 2011, racked up 141 crores against a budget of 40 crores. The second film, ‘Singham Returns’ followed in its footsteps and amassed 216 crores against its development budget of 105 crores. The film emerged as one of the highest-grossing titles of 2014. Releasing on November 1 on Diwali, ‘Singham Again’ will clash with Anees Bazmee’s highly awaited film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’

The box office clash of two of the most awaited titles of the year has piqued fans’ curiosities as they wait to see which film will lead the sales. Both films command a loyal fan base and feature an ensemble cast. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ will be headlined by Kartik Aaryan who will reprise his role as Rooh Baba. Heightening expectations, the original Manjulika, Vidya Balan joins him. The film also stars Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri in key roles. On the flip side, ‘Singham Again’ features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Notably, the film will also star Akshay Kumar from ‘Sooryavanshi’ and Ranveer Singh from ‘Simmba’, connecting the films within the universe. Now, the addition of Salman Khan’s cameo has raised the star power of the film.

Both titles are ready to battle head-on and are confident about positive reception. Meanwhile, Anees Bazmee has claimed that ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ will be bigger and better than the prequel. With significant buzz surrounding both films, it remains to be seen which title will dominate the box office.