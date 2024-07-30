Salman Khan lights up ‘Party Fever’ with surprise cameo

Salman Khan, renowned for his magnetic screen presence, has delighted fans with a surprise cameo in the vibrant new track “Party Fever.” The song, featuring Ayaan Agnihotri as “Agni” and Payal Dev, pulses with energetic beats and sets the perfect backdrop of a buzzing nightclub.

In this latest musical offering ‘Party Fever’, Salman Khan effortlessly steals the spotlight as he enters the frame with his trademark charisma. His brief appearance adds a touch of star power to the already lively atmosphere, introducing Ayaan Agnihotri’s character “Agni” in style.

The cameo underscores Salman Khan’s knack for leaving a lasting impression, even in fleeting moments on screen. Fans can catch his electrifying cameo in the music video, which promises to be a treat with its catchy tunes and infectious energy.

Away from the music scene, Salman Khan’s upcoming project “Sikandar,” slated for Eid 2025, is generating considerable anticipation. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by AR Murugadoss, the film is poised to be a highlight of the festive season, adding to Salman Khan’s legacy as a box-office powerhouse.

With each new venture, Salman Khan continues to captivate audiences, solidifying his status as one of Bollywood’s most beloved stars. His ability to elevate any project with his presence remains unparalleled, ensuring that fans eagerly await his every move both on screen and beyond.