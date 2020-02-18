After a long span of 11 years, the popular Hum Tum couple is all set to make a comeback on the big screen. The duo will be back together in the sequel of 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli. According to media reports, the team has flown to Abu Dhabi to shoot the climax of Bunty Aur Babli 2. Amidst all this, the makers on Tuesday revealed the releasing date of the film.

Yash Raj Films took to their official Twitter handle to share the release date. They shared a motion poster of the film. Alongside, the makers wrote, “They’ll con you when you least expect it! #BuntyAurBabli2 in cinemas on 26th June, 2020 (sic).”

The original Bunty Aur Babli was released in 2005. The film starred Rani and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles. Earlier, reports had suggested that the original Bunty (Abhishek) and Babli (Rani) would return for the Bunty Aur Babli sequel. However, the reports turned out to be partially true after the cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2 was announced with Saif and Rani as lead pair.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in titular roles. Siddhant shot to fame with his role in the musical drama Gully Boy for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. On the other hand, Sharvari is making her debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on June 26th, 2020.