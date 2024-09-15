Saif Ali Khan hails Kareena in ‘The Buckingham Murders’

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest film, ‘The Buckingham Murders’, is not just a box office hit but also receiving widespread critical acclaim, positioning it as one of the highlights of her career. Known for her impressive acting chops, Kapoor Khan has been lauded for her authentic and deeply engaging portrayal of a grieving mother in this suspenseful drama.

Adding to the chorus of praise, her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, has also chimed in with high praise for her performance. In a recent chat, Saif, who is currently busy with promotions for his own film, ‘Devara’, expressed his excitement about Kareena’s work. “I am really excited about ‘The Buckingham Murders’. From the bits I’ve seen, she has truly excelled. I’m thrilled for her and wish the entire team the best,” he said. His enthusiastic endorsement highlights the impact of Kareena’s role and the positive reception the film is garnering.

‘The Buckingham Murders’ not only marks a milestone in Kareena’s acting career but also represents her debut as a producer. This venture sees her stepping behind the camera for the first time, adding a new dimension to her impressive resume. The film is a collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. This builds on their successful past projects like ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Crew’. Their partnership promises to bring a fresh perspective to the mystery thriller genre.

The film hit theaters on September 13, 2024. It boasts an impressive cast that includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen, with direction by Hansal Mehta. The screenplay credit goes to Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker.

‘The Buckingham Murders’ is production of Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor under Mahana Films and TBM Films. Balaji Telefilms presents the film, which is making a strong statement in cinemas.