The final schedule of the horror comedy Bhoot Police is all set to commence in Jaisalmer. Actors Salf Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor are headed to the city in Rajasthan for the outdoor schedule.

Portions of the film, also starring Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez, have already been shot in Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai. Now the team is headed to Rajasthan.

Confirming the news, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Thursday: “SAIF – ARJUN HEAD FOR #JAISALMER… Team #BhootPolice to start final schedule in #Jaisalmer… Currently 75% ready… Stars #SaifAliKhan, #ArjunKapoor, #JacquelineFernandez, #YamiGautam, #JaavedJaaferi… Directed by Pavan Kirpalani… Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.”

Filming in Himachal Pradesh was wrapped in the first week of December across different locations of the picturesque state, following which shoot resumed in Mumbai. The film is expected to release later this year.