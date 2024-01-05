Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force’ trailer released

In a riveting move into the digital realm, renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty is all set to dazzle audiences with his action-packed web series, Indian Police Force, and the much-anticipated trailer of the series was unveiled today, December 5, sending ripples of excitement across the internet.

The trailer, a masterpiece of editing, thrusts viewers into a world where the adrenaline-pumping trio of Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi take center stage as fearless Delhi cops. The narrative unfolds against the backdrop of a gripping battle between the valiant officers and formidable criminal elements.

Imbued with trademark Rohit Shetty flair, the trailer delivers a sensory onslaught, featuring heart-stopping moments of cars hurtling through the air and guns blazing in intense confrontations. The meticulously crafted scenes promise a rollercoaster ride of action and drama, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats.

Indian Police Force, a brainchild of Rohit Shetty and directed by the dynamic duo of Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, marks the filmmaker’s maiden venture into the digital landscape. The series boasts an ensemble cast, including the likes of Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Nikitin Dheer, Shweta Tiwari, and Sharad Kelkar.

Scheduled to make its grand premiere on January 19, 2024, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, ‘Indian Police Force’ has already created substantial buzz with its compelling promos and the adrenaline-soaked trailer. With its intriguing storyline and a stellar cast, Indian Police Force is poised to captivate audiences and redefine the digital entertainment landscape. Brace yourselves for an immersive experience like never before as Rohit Shetty ventures into uncharted territories, promising a gripping narrative and a visual spectacle that transcends boundaries.