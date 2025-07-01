Rohit Saraf balances OTT and cinema, says stories matter more than platforms

Rohit Saraf isn’t chasing stardom, he’s chasing stories. And perhaps that’s exactly what makes him stand out in a generation often defined by quick fame and instant virality.

The actor, who first made a quiet impact in ‘Dear Zindagi’ and ‘The Sky Is Pink’, has since carved out a space for himself as a relatable, grounded, and emotionally resonant performer.

And he’s done it all without shouting for attention.

In the past few years, Rohit has become one of the most recognizable faces on OTT platforms, especially with the popularity of Netflix’s ‘Mismatched’. The show not only brought him into the spotlight but turned him into a Gen-Z favorite, a status that social media celebrated with the unofficial title of “national crush.”

“I’m just trying to tell good stories,” he’s said before, and that philosophy seems to be guiding his career choices now more than ever.

2024 marked a turning point. Rohit led ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’, a coming-of-age film that reintroduced a beloved franchise to a new audience.

And now, in 2025, he’s gearing up for a big commercial leap with ‘Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari’, a star-studded Dharma Productions film.

Despite shifting between mediums, Rohit doesn’t buy into the “OTT vs. cinema” debate that many actors find themselves caught in.

“OTT gave me recognition and emotional connection with the audience,” he shared. “Films are now offering me different challenges and a broader reach. I’ve never looked at it as a competition, it’s always been about the story and its impact.”

That outlook has kept him grounded and, perhaps, more focused on the long game. His filmography, spanning from the lighthearted ‘Hichki’ to the intense ‘Ludo’, reflects a quiet but deliberate effort to keep evolving.