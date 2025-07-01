After years of distance, Randhir and Babita find their way back: Kareena Kapoor reacts

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been refreshingly honest about her life, and this time, she opened up in a heartfelt conversation about her family dynamics, the strength of her mother Babita, and the unexpected yet touching reunion of her parents, Babita and Randhir Kapoor.

In a recent interview with journalist Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, Kareena peeled back the curtain on what it was like growing up in a home where her parents chose to live separately, yet remained legally married.

Babita and Randhir tied the knot in 1971, but their marriage faced challenges that eventually led Randhir to move out in 1988. Despite the separation, they never filed for divorce. Babita, a former actress herself, raised their daughters Karisma and Kareena on her own.

Kareena recalled how her mother was not just a single parent, but the “primary parent”, the one who held their hands both literally and figuratively.

“When Karisma started her career, she was the first Kapoor girl to enter the movies. And it was my mother who stood beside her every step of the way,” Kareena said, acknowledging how Babita managed to guide them through an industry dominated by men.

But what makes this story truly poignant is the present, the fact that after decades of living apart, Randhir and Babita now choose to live together again. For Kareena and Karisma, this reunion feels like something beyond logic.

“It’s like a divine intervention,” Kareena said, reflecting on how their parents found their way back to each other in their older years. “They’ve decided to spend their old age holding hands because that’s where their journey began, and that’s exactly where they are now.”

For Kareena, this renewed companionship between her parents represents a kind of emotional full circle. She also shared how her father, despite the distance, was always supportive of her dreams and decisions.

“He has always stood by me,” she said.

As Kareena herself navigates motherhood today, she finds herself reflecting on the choices her own parents made.

“As parents, we always wonder if we’re doing the right thing, if we’re hurting our children unintentionally. But they (Babita and Randhir) did what they could, gave it their best,” she said, showing empathy for the complexity of parenting.

She also proudly acknowledged the role she and Karisma played in continuing the Kapoor family legacy. “Before Ranbir came into films, it was just the two of us. My mother says we’re not tigresses, we’re tigers, because we took the legacy forward.”

Kareena also touched on the dynamics of parenting and marriage, pointing out how often it’s the mother who bears the brunt of responsibility in raising children. “If a man supports the mother in the right way, they can raise incredible children. But he has to truly understand what the mother does, and give her credit for it.”