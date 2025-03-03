‘Road, Movie’ re-release: Abhay Deol’s indie gem to return to theatres

Actor Abhay Deol is bringing back one of his indie gems to the big screen. His 2010 film ‘Road, Movie’ is set for a theatrical re-release on March 7. Directed by Dev Benegal, the film also stars Tannishtha Chatterjee and Satish Kaushik in key roles.

Deol took to Instagram to share his excitement, reminiscing about the time when indie films were trying to carve a space in Bollywood. Calling it a “movie about movies,” he encouraged audiences to experience the film in theatres once again.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol)

Originally premiering at the 2009 Toronto International Film Festival, ‘Road, Movie’ later opened the Generation 14plus section at the 60th Berlin International Film Festival. It was first released in India on March 5, 2010, and now, 14 years later, it’s making a comeback.

This re-release comes at an exciting time for Abhay Deol, whose latest film ‘Bun Tikki’ recently premiered at the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival. The actor revealed that he was instantly drawn to the project because of its themes of acceptance and diversity.

“I judge a script when it jumps off the page,” Deol shared. “This one had a beautiful father-son dynamic, full of mischief and warmth. In a world that’s increasingly divided, this film is about love and understanding, something we need more of.”

For Deol, the best stories don’t necessarily aim to preach, but they carry a message naturally. ‘Bun Tikki’, he said, struck a chord because of its honest writing and the nuanced way it portrays relationships.