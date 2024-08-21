Riteish Deshmukh demands justice after Badlapur assault

Actor Riteish Deshmukh has voiced his deep anger and distress over the recent sexual assault case involving two young girls in Badlapur, Maharashtra. The incident, involving alleged abuse of the minors by a school employee, has sparked widespread outrage across the state.

Riteish Deshmukh took to social media on Tuesday to express his shock and fury. As a father himself, he described his emotions as a mix of disgust and rage, emphasizing that schools should be sanctuaries for children. He called for the “harshest punishment” for those responsible and compared the current situation to historical precedents, advocating for stringent justice measures akin to those from earlier times. His social media post included a reference to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s historical justice practices, demanding similar action today.

As a parent am absolutely disgusted, pained and raging with anger!!

Two 4 year old girls were sexually assaulted by the male cleaning staff member of the school. Schools are supposed to be as safe a place for kids as their own homes. Harshest punishment needs to be given to this… Advertisement — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 20, 2024

This case comes on the heels of another grievous crime—the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, which has also drawn national condemnation. The timing of these incidents has intensified the public’s reaction.

In response to the Badlapur case, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed a high-level investigation. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been established to ensure a thorough probe into the allegations. Shinde assured that the investigation would be fast-tracked and that strict actions would be taken against those found guilty. He also mentioned that the authorities are reviewing the role of the school where the assault occurred.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that the SIT will be led by Inspector General of Police Arti Singh, who will oversee the investigation. This move underscores the seriousness with which the state is treating the case.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has criticized the current government for not passing the ‘Shakti Bill,’ which he claimed was intended to strengthen laws against crimes like these. Thackeray’s comments reflect ongoing political tensions surrounding the issue.

In Badlapur itself, tensions escalated into a significant protest at the local railway station, where demonstrators blocked tracks, leading to disruptions in local train services. The situation grew more intense with reports of stone-pelting, prompting police to use lathi-charges and tear gas to control the crowd.

The incident has ignited a broader conversation about child safety and the effectiveness of current laws, highlighting the urgent need for reforms and vigilant enforcement to protect vulnerable children.