Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has left everyone for heavenly abode on Thursday in Mumbai’s Sir HN Reliance Hospital. The actor was hospitalised and moved to ICU after his health deteriorated. His last rites were held in the presence of close family members.

However, amidst all this, a video of the actor is surfacing on the internet. In the video, the actor can be seen in a vulnerable stage and was captured by a hospital staffer. In no time, the video went viral and was widely circulated.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees chief, Ashoke Pandit has slammed the HN Reliance Hospital authorities for the lack of stringent rules and for not adhering to a patient’s right to privacy. He has released a detailed letter on his official Twitter handle. According to the letter, the video has clearly crossed all boundaries of ethical medical practices as it was shot without a family member’s permission.

He wrote, “@fwice_mum raises protest over viral video of #RishiKapoor ji in ICU at HN hospital.The video is unethical -without permission & violates fundamental right to live with dignity-privacy of a legend who lived a glorious & dignified life& loved , regarded , held in high esteem by all.”

@fwice_mum raises protest over viral video of #RishiKapoor ji in ICU at HN hospital.The video is unethical -without permission &violates fundamental right to live with dignity-privacy of a legend who lived a glorious & dignified life& loved ,regarded , held in high esteem by all. pic.twitter.com/zvQA0w9t9e — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 1, 2020

The letter further pointed out how a similar incident had taken place when another veteran actor, Vinod Khanna, was admitted at the hospital and a video at the time had gone viral. The FWICE has now demanded the hospital to initiate an enquiry and take immediate action over the same.

FWICE has also requested to intimate them as to what measures will be taken. If the hospital administration fails to do the same in the next 15 days, FWICE has threatened legal action.

Towards the end, the letter also clearly stated that there is a ‘low ethical level’ prevailing as celebrity patients are ‘subjected to infringement of their fundamental right to die with dignity’.

The hospital, on the other hand, took cognizance of the matter on Thursday evening and condemned the incident. The hospital has also released an official statement stating that the management is investigating the incident.

The statement reads, “It has come to our attention that a video of one of our patients is surfacing on digital media platforms. Ar Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, patient confidentiality and privacy is of utmost importance to us and we strongly condemn such actions. The hospital management is investigating the incident and strict action will be taken against the perpetrators.”