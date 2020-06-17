It’s been more than a month now since veteran actor Rishi Kapoor left everyone for heavenly abode. It seems like his family including Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are coming back to their daily routine and adapting to the situation as a new normal.

Recently, Rishi Kapoor’s daughter and jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni held an Instagram ‘ask me anything’ session with her followers. The lady answered several questions about her mother and brother. She was also asked about her diet and fitness.

A fan asked “How is Neetu mam? Is she doing fine now? More strength to you,” she was asked. Riddhima replied, “We derive strength from each other, we are well.” She added in other replies that Neetu is her ‘in-house’ nutritionist and also her role model.

Riddhima also answered a fan’s query if she and her brother Ranbir still fight ‘at this age’. “All the time,” Riddhima replied. Few questions were about her beauty regime, lifestyle and others.

Riddhima arrived in Mumbai after Rishi’s death. She did not get permission to fly down due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, and could not be in Mumbai on time to attend her father’s last rites. She lives with her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samaira in Delhi.